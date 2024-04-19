BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles were handed to the Philippines by India on Friday, April 19. In 2022, a $375 million agreement regarding the missiles was reached between the two nations. The first shipment of Made-in-India BrahMos missiles descended from an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft this morning at Clark Airbase in the Philippines. This was India's inaugural BrahMos missile shipment. India had finalised the agreement with the Philippines in January 2022 to deliver three missile batteries. Several other nations, such as Argentina, have expressed interest in acquiring BrahMos missiles from India. BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles: Middle Eastern, North African Nations Show Interest in India's Supersonic Cruise Missiles.

BrahMos Missiles Delivered to Philippines

#WATCH | BrahMos supersonic cruise Missiles delivered to the Philippines by India today. The two countries had signed a deal worth USD 375 million in 2022. pic.twitter.com/CLdoxiChb5 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

