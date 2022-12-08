The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 AM today. The early trends show Congress leading and heading to form government in the state. BJP is trailing behind Congress in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur has announced his resignation. Himachal Pradesh went for polling in single phase on November 12. Voting was held on 68 Assembly seats. Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Full List of Winners Constituency-Wise: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress And AAP in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Announces His Resignation

#BreakingNews | Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur announces his resignation after BJP trails behind Congress He will tender his resignation to the Governor #HimachalElectionResults pic.twitter.com/KRrt8OVnGZ — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)