BRO Inaugurates Bailey Bridge in Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand: Border Roads Organisation opens newly constructed Bailey bridge in Reini village that was washed away in flash floods "We have inaugurated 200 feet long Bailey bridge for traffic movement. The bridge has been built in 8 days," says AS Rathore, Chief Engineer, BRO pic.twitter.com/ydPk2L1sFy — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

