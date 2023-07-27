Early on July 24, a huge Buddha statue in the Gansu province of northwest China caught fire. The statue was situated at the Shandan Great Buddha Temple in Shandan County and was a duplicate of an original sculpture that was created around 425 AD. Videos going viral on social media show the statue at the giant Buddha statue in Shandan County engulfed in flames. Myanmar's Generals Unveil Giant Buddha Statue as They Seek to Win Hearts and Minds During Civil War.

Watch Video Here:

A giant Buddha went up in flames in China’s Gansu province. Local media said it was a replica of an original, which dated back to around 425 AD pic.twitter.com/r9sFZ1oMQW — Reuters (@Reuters) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)