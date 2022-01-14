The budget session of parliament will begin on January 31. The first half of the budget session will start on January 31 and will continue till February 11. It will reassemble for the second half on March 14 to sit until April 8. The Union budget for fiscal 2022-2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Check Tweet:

