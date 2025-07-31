A disturbing incident from Bulandshahr’s Dhameda Adda area has gone viral on social media. After a minor scuffle, a group of youths allegedly threw a man into a sewer and shut the lid, as captured in shocking CCTV footage. The video shows the victim being pushed into the gutter before the cover is closed over him. Locals later rescued the injured man, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have registered an FIR, and ASP Rijul Kumar confirmed that an investigation is underway. Authorities are identifying the culprits using CCTV footage and have assured strict action against those involved in the inhuman act. ‘Do Whatever You Can’: UP Police Inspector Threatens Shopkeeper, Walks Away Without Paying for Glasses in Mirzapur; CCTV Video Goes Viral.

CCTV Shows Man Being Shoved Into Sewer After Fight

यूपी : बुलंदशहर में मामूली विवाद में मारपीट हुई और फिर एक शख्स को गटर के अंदर डाल दिया। आसपास के लोगों ने उस शख्स को गटर से बाहर निकाला। पुलिस CCTV के आधार पर हमलावरों की तलाश में जुटी है। pic.twitter.com/rUs0HaHGBZ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 31, 2025

