In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a triple accident occurred in the Buldhana district. According to news agency IANS, the triple accident occurred on the Shegaon-Khamgaon Highway in Buldhana and involved a Bolero, an ST bus, and a private bus. Five people were killed, and 24 others were injured in the accident. The injured are said to be receiving treatment at Khamgaon Government Hospital. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

2 Buses and SUV Collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Buldhana, Maharashtra: A triple accident on Shegaon-Khamgaon Highway involving a Bolero, an ST bus, and a private bus killed five people and injured 24. The injured are receiving treatment at Khamgaon government hospital pic.twitter.com/dIWmrwPEN9 — IANS (@ians_india) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)