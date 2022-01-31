Neeraj Bishnoi, 21, creator of Bulli Bai app was produced before a magistrate court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody of 14 days by Mumbai court. All six accused arrested in the case are now in judicial custody. Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat in Assam and a second-year B.Tech student was first arrested on January 6 by Delhi Police.

