Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister while addressing crowd at MMRDA ground in BKC said that true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray, Eknath Shinde showed courage and a government of the liking of the people came to Maharashtra once again. "Maharashtra started walking rapidly on the path to development once again," Fadnavis said. Maharashtra to Come Up with New Ideas in Tackling Increasing Cybercrime: Devendra Fadnavis.

Check Tweet:

But the true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray, Eknath Shinde showed courage & with your blessings, a Govt of the liking of the people came to Maharashtra once again. Maharashtra started walking rapidly on the path to development once again: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/kZ1PqyB4D2 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

