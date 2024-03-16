The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Saturday, March 16, announced the by-elections in 26 constituencies. While addressing the press from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the states where Bye Elections will take place include Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. According to the schedule, the polling will take place along with Lok Sabha polling dates, which are 19 April, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

By-Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India releases the schedule for Bye-Elections in 26 ACs along with GE 2024. pic.twitter.com/KjBjJNHDJL — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

