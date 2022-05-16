The floristic diversity of this new tiger reserve makes it an important area for research and education. Historic and cultural sites like Bhimlat, Ramgarh palace would encourage eco tourism and provide employment opportunities to local communities.— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 16, 2022

