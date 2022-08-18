CCI approves the amalgamation of Creixent Special Steels Limited (CSSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JSW Ispat) with and into JSW Steel Limited (JSW Steel) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002



Details: https://t.co/27qvbzEkHQ— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)