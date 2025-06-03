Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday, June 3, called out Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir for making communally charged remarks against India and Hindus in the weeks leading up to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Talking about Pakistan's policy of supporting terrorism, he said, "Our adversary's approach is to bleed India by a thousand cuts". CDS Anil Chauhan ‘Admits’ India Lost Fighter Jets in Operation Sindoor, Rejects Pakistan Claim of Downing 6 Indian Aircraft; Congress Reacts.

'Asim Munir Spewed Venom Against India and Hindus Weeks Before Pahalgam Terror Attack’: CDS Anil Chauhan

Pak army chief Gen Asim Munir spewed venom against India and Hindus just weeks before what happened in Pahalgam: CDS Gen Chauhan — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2025

