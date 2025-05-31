Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan rejected Pakistan’s claim of shooting down six Indian fighter jets during the recent four-day military conflict following Operation Sindoor, calling it “absolutely incorrect.” Speaking to Bloomberg TV at the Shangri-La Dialogue, he declined to disclose specific figures but emphasised that the focus should be on analysing and correcting tactical errors, not counting aircraft losses. General Chauhan said that India had identified and rectified its operational mistakes within two days, enabling the Air Force to resume precision long-range missions swiftly. “The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range," General Chauhan said. Meanwhile, Congress raised questions about potential losses suffered by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. "Will the Modi Govt now take a similar step in light of what the Chief of Defence Staff has just revealed in Singapore?" Jairam Ramesh posted on X. CDS Anil Chauhan’s Operation Sindoor Remark: BJP Govt Misled Nation on India-Pakistan Conflict, Must Hold Special Parliament Session, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

CDS Anil Chauhan ‘Admits’ India Lost Fighter Jets in Operation Sindoor, But Rejects Pakistan Claim

India’s military confirmed for the first time that it lost an unspecified number of fighter jets in clashes with Pakistan in May. Anil Chauhan, chief of defense staff of the Indian Armed Forces, spoke to Bloomberg TV on Saturday, while attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in… pic.twitter.com/9y3GW6WJfn — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) May 31, 2025

Congress Targets BJP-Led Government

On July 29, 1999, the Vajpayee Govt set up the Kargil Review Committee under the chairmanship of India's strategic affairs guru K. Subrahmanyam - whose son is now our External Affairs Minister. This was just three days after the Kargil War had ended. This Committee submitted its… pic.twitter.com/RzekP29q7j — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 31, 2025

