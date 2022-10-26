On Wednesday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2022-23. The CBDT has extended the due date for the category of assessees for whom the due date is October 31, 2022, to November 7, 2022. ITR Filing for FY 2021–22 (AY 2022–23): Finance Ministry Extends Deadline for Filing Income Tax Returns by Companies Till November 7.

CBDT Extends the Due Date of Furnishing of Return of Income

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2022-23, for the category of assessees for whom the due date is 31st October, 2022, to 07th November, 2022. — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)