The Central Railway has announced that it would run 16 Special Trains between Mumbai- Mangaluru and Mumbai- Karmali to clear the extra rush during winters and Christmas 2023. According to a recent tweet by the Central Railway, Mumbai- Mangaluru -Mumbai Weekly Special (01453) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 22.15 hrs on Friday, 22.12.2023 and 29.12.2023 (2 Trips) and will reach Mangaluru at 17.15 hrs next day. The Mumbai-Karmali- Mumbai Weekly Special (01455) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 22.15 hrs on Sunday, 24.12.2023 and 31.12.2023 (2 Trips) and will reach Karmali at 11.15 hrs next day. Bookings for the special trains will open on November 22 at all computerised reservation centres and on the official website. For further details, check the Central Railway’s recent tweet below. India vs Australia ICC World Cup Final: Central Railway Announces Special Train Service From Mumbai To Ahmedabad.

Central Railway to Run 16 Special Trains between Mumbai- Mangaluru and Mumbai- Karmali

Central Railway will run 16 Special Trains between Mumbai- Mangaluru and Mumbai- Karmali to clear the extra rush of Christmas and Winter-2023. The details are as under: ➡️Mumbai- Mangaluru -Mumbai Weekly Special - (4 services)* 01453 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/uzkoPEvnBi — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)