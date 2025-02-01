The Central Railway has announced multiple night blocks for Mumbai Division on Sunday, February 2. As per the official announcement, Central Railway will undertake two-night blocks between Kalyan-Vangani stations and Virar-Vaitarna and Saphale stations. The night block between Kalyan and Vangani stations is being undertaken for the launching of the foot-over bridge (FOB) main girder. Notably, the block is for a period of two hours. Similarly, a night block will be operated between Virar and Vaitarna and Saphale and Kelve Road for the launch of the PSC slab and girder. The six-hour block will be undertaken on the UP and Down main line and will affect a few Western Railway trains. Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic and Power Block for Reconstruction of Carnac ROB Between CSMT and Masjid Stations; Check Date, Timings and Other Details.

CR Announces Night Blocks

