The Central Railway will operate a special traffic and power block in Mumbai for the Carnac ROB Girder adjustment. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Central Railway said that the special traffic block will be on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1, from 1:30 hours to 03:30 hours. "Please check train schedules during this period and plan your travel accordingly," Central Railway said in its post. As per the announcement, the traffic and power block is being undertaken for the reconstruction of Carnac ROB between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid stations. Notably, the block will be held on the Up and Down slow lines and Up and Down fast lines between Byculla and CSMT, excluding both stations. Similarly, the block will also be undertaken on Up and Down Harbour lines between Wadala and CSMT, excluding both stations. Ensure Proper Rest for Safety Staff in Rosters: Central Railways to Divisional Officers.

CR Announces Power Block for Carnac ROB Girder Adjustment

Attention Passengers! 🚨🚧 Special Traffic & Power Block on Mumbai Division (31st January / 1st February) 01:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs (2 hrs) This block is for Carnac ROB Girder adjustment. Please check train schedules during this period and plan your travel accordingly.… pic.twitter.com/hR8d7AcaO9 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 31, 2025

