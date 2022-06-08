The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has recalled the entire Indian contingent from their exposure trip to Slovenia after acting on instructions by the SAI.

CFI calls back Indian contingent from Slovenia following inappropriate behaviour allegations against chief coach by a female cyclist — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)