A DAV Public School van met with an accident in Anandpur, Baniyapur, on Tuesday after colliding with a trolley, leaving nine children injured. The impact of the crash caused panic among locals, who rushed to help the injured students. Emergency services arrived quickly, and all the injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two of them, in critical condition, have been referred to Chhapra for further medical care. Chapra: Woman Crashes ’Boyfriend’s Tilak Ceremony in Bihar, Creates Scene; Video Goes Viral.

DAV Public School Van Collides With Trolley in Bihar’s Anandpur

Bihar: A DAV Public School van collided with a trolley in Anandpur, Baniyapur (Chhapra), injuring nine children. Two have been referred to Chhapra for further treatment pic.twitter.com/dcwqw5jYAm — IANS (@ians_india) March 4, 2025

