A Tilak ceremony in Narayanpur village, Garkha, in Bihar's Chapra district, turned chaotic when the man's girlfriend arrived and caused a scene. In a video that quickly went viral, the woman is seen creating a ruckus during the ceremony, leading to tension and drama. Despite the disturbance, the situation was eventually calmed down by the people present. Bihar: Wedding Guest Applies ‘Sindoor’ on Orchestra Dancer’s Forehead, Marries Her on Stage; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Crashes ’Boyfriend’s Tilak Ceremony in Bihar

प्रेमी के तिलक में पहुंची प्रेमिका, खूब हुआ ड्रामा बिहार के छपरा जिले में एक तिलक समारोह के दौरान खूब ड्रामा हुआ. यह वायरल वीडियो छपरा के गारखा का बताया जा रहा है जिसमें नारायणपुर गांव में प्रेमी का तिलक था जहां प्रेमिका पहुंच गई और हंगामा शुरू कर दिया हालांकि के बाद में लोगों… pic.twitter.com/d9NHrNISwt — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) February 24, 2025

