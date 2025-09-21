In a tragic incident, a farmer died by suicide in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after allegedly being humiliated by revenue officials over his flooded fields. Sanjay Kohkade, 45, reportedly jumped into a well on Tuesday, September 16, following threats of legal action after his farm was submerged due to a drainage issue caused by road construction. The flooding destroyed his crops and blocked access to his land, leaving him frustrated despite repeated attempts to explain the situation to officials. Kohkade’s niece claimed the Mandal officer and Talathi ignored their complaints even after the tragedy. Reportedly, Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Bhumre visited the family and promised to take action against those responsible while providing financial assistance under government norms. The family has demanded an FIR against the officials and staged a protest at Pachod rural hospital, opposing the postmortem until assured of police intervention. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Pimpri-Chinchwad After Boyfriend Refuses Marriage Proposal, Ends Relationship Over Suspicion of Her Having an Affair.

Farmer Dies by Suicide After Alleged Humiliation by Revenue Officials

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

