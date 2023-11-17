Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency, Bhupesh Baghel, exercised his voting rights at polling booth number 57 in Kuriddih village during the state assembly elections. Expressing optimism, Baghel stated, "Our target is to cross 75 seats." He deferred the decision on the Chief Ministerial face to the party's high command. The CM's active participation in the electoral process underscores the significance of the ongoing Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Second Phase Polling: 19.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM.

CM Bhupesh Baghel Casts Vote in Chhattisgarh Elections

#WATCH | Durg: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote at polling booth number 57 in Kuriddih village. pic.twitter.com/LRvCHMeyTh — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

VIDEO | Chhattisgarh CM @bhupeshbaghel casts his vote in Jheet village of Patan Assembly constituency. #ChhattisgarhElections2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/cX0vjIqPiC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

CM Bhupesh Baghel's Ambitious Seat Target

#WATCH | After casting his vote, Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel says "Our target is to cross 75 (seats). High command will decide that (CM face) pic.twitter.com/QIS8PlK3aW — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

