Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 21 (ANI): A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an IED blast during a patrol operation in the forest area between Toymeta and Kawanar in Narayanpur district, an official said on Friday.

Inspector General (IG) Bastar P Sundarraj said, "The joint team of district force and DRG had departed from Chhotedongar police station when the explosion occurred around 1.45 pm on Friday."

He added that the injured jawan had been evacuated for advanced medical treatment.

More details are awaited.

Last week, a jawan from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in an IED blast during an area domination operation in the Bijapur district.

The explosive device, planted by Naxals, injured the jawan, identified as Constable Arun Kumar Yadav.

Following the explosion, the injured jawan was immediately evacuated to Bijapur and later referred to Raipur for advanced medical treatment. His condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

Earlier this month, Chhattisgarh Police reported that three security personnel were injured in an IED blast and a spike hole trap. The injured included one CRPF soldier and two DRG soldiers, all of whom were wounded in an explosion triggered by Naxals. (ANI)

