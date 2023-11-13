Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday, November 13, was seen getting whip-lashed in Durg, a day after Diwali. A video of Bhupesh Baghel being whip-lashed has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute two-second video clip shows the Congress leader getting whip-lashed on his arm as a part of a ritual on the day of the "Gaura-Gauri" puja in Janjgir of Durg. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Women Will Get Rs 15,000 Annual Assistance if Congress Retains Power, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whip-Lashed

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whip-lashed on the arm as a part of a ritual on the day of 'Gaura-Gauri' pooja, a day after Diwali, in Janjgir of Durg pic.twitter.com/l79SHF6aUQ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

