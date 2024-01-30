Four security personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxals near Jonaguda & Aliguda at Bijapur- Sukma Border in Chhattisgarh. The encounter broke out between the Naxals and security personnel on Tuesday, January 30. IG Bastar, P Sundarraj said "It’s the same place where 23 jawans lost their lives in 2021". Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Including Two Women Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Bijapur, Search Operations Underway.

Bijapur Encounter:

Chhattisgarh | Four jawans injured in the exchange of fire with naxals near Jonaguda & Aliguda at Bijapur- Sukma Border. It’s the same place where 23 jawans lost their lives in 2021: IG Bastar, P Sundarraj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 30, 2024

