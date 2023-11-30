In order to predict which party will win the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Telangana, all eyes are now on the exit poll figures. Chhattisgarh was the only state to vote in two phases, with election to the 90-member assembly on November 7 and November 17. Amid the Naxal issue, the high-stakes polls were mainly between the incumbent Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The assembly elections 2023 exit poll results are set to be declared after 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 30. The results of the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Watch NDTV and India Today exit polls for Chhattisgarh assembly election 2023 here. Exit Poll 2023 Results by ABP-CVoter, Aaj Tak-Axis My India Live Streaming: Watch Assembly Election Result Prediction for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

India Today-Axis My India Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2023 Results Live Streaming:

NDTV Exit Polls 2023 Results for Chhattisgarh Live Streaming:

