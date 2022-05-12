A Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at Raipur airport on Thursday evening leaving two pilots dead. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that both the pilots, Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava, have died in the accident.

See Tweet:

Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashes at Raipur airport; two pilots dead: Police official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2022

Chhattisgarh | A state helicopter crashed at Raipur airport today. CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets that both the pilots, Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have died in the accident. He expresses condolences to the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/kzdOIVXBZ5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 12, 2022

