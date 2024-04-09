In a tragic road accident, a bus reportedly fell into a mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. According to the police, four passengers died, while over 20 were injured due to the accident. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Falls Into Pit on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, 24 Passengers Injured; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Chhattisgarh Road Accident

Four people killed and more than 20 injured as bus falls into mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district: police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2024

