In a chilling discovery, three human skeletons were found buried on agricultural land in Balrampur district' Dahejwar village in Chhattisgarh today, on November 15. The remains, reported by farmland owner Paras Nath, prompted police to launch an immediate investigation. ASP Vishwadeepak Tripathi confirmed the involvement of a forensic science team, which is examining the skeletal remains to determine their origin and timeline. Authorities suspect the skeletons to be decades old, though further analysis, including a post-mortem, is awaited. Raipur Shocker: Youth Brutally Thrashes Elderly Grandmother with Cricket Bat in Chhattisgarh, Video Surfaces.

ASP Vishwadeepak Tripathi Updates on Skeleton Discovery in Balrampur

#WATCH | Balrampur, Chhattisgarh | Human skeletons found on agricultural land in Dahejwar village; investigation underway ASP Vishwadeepak Tripathi says, "A farmland owner Paras Nath has reported to the police that some human skeletons have been found on his farm. FSL team is… pic.twitter.com/yb2v4rS8Cq — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

