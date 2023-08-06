Love makes people do crazy things. Also, people do crazy things in love. And when things get sour, they do the craziest things. In one such incident, a woman, upset with her lover, climbed at least 150 feet tall electricity tower in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi. Her boyfriend also climbed the tower in a bid to pursue her. After much effort, the man persuaded her, and they both got down from the tower. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter. Video: Upset Over Wife’s Refusal To Come Home, Man Climbs Electricity Tower in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai.

Woman Climbs Electricity Tower

