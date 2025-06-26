Bear Spotted in Sonamarg: Video of Men Chasing Wild Animal in Jammu and Kashmir Goes Viral

Panic gripped the popular tourist destination of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir after a wild bear was spotted roaming near the area. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a group of men can be seen chasing the bear. The footage shows the visibly alarmed animal running through an open area as people pursue it. While the time, date and exact location of the incident is unknown, the video is going viral on social media. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any action has been taken. Dog Attack in Dombivli: Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Child, Drag Him in Thane; Shocking Video Surfaces.
Bear Spotted in Sonamarg
जम्मू कश्मीर के सोनामर्ग में Touresrt spot पर भालू दिखने से पर्यटकों में हड़कंप मच गया। जिसके बाद इलाके में दहशत फैल गई।#Sonmarg #JammuKashmir Muharram 2025 Mehndi Desings: Arabic Henna Patterns, Floral Mehendi Ideas and Beautiful Designs For Both Front and Back Hands To Welcome the Islamic New Year (Watch Videos)