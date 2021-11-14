Indian Youth Congress's national president, Srinivas BV on Sunday, shared an old video of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru interacting with kids on Children's Day 2021. In the video, the first Prime Minister of India could be heard saying, "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." The country is observing the 132nd birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru today. Notably, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year in India as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Here Is The Video:

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." - #JawaharlalNehru Happy #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/fhRhDSNmm5 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 14, 2021

