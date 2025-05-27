On the 61st death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, PM Narendra Modi paid homage to the leader. Taking to X on Tuesday, May 27, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to our former PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary." Nehru, who served as Prime Minister from 1947 until his death in 1964, was a key architect of modern India. He passed away at the age of 74 due to a heart attack while still in office. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary 2025: Leaders Pay Tribute to India’s First Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Tributes to our former PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)