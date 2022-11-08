A terrifying video of drunk men performing stunts while driving their SUV in Haryana's Gurugram has gone viral on social media. As seen in the viral video, their stunt goes wrong near a liquor shop and their car, a Maruti Ertiga, hits a group of people standing there. The incident took place around 2 am on November 6. According to police, a 50-year-old man was killed after the drunk men hit him with their SUV while performing stunts. Following the incident, police arrested seven people and seized two cars. Gurugram Woman Attempts Sholay-Style Suicide Stunt in Cyber City After Being Fired From Job, Watch Video.

Stunt Goes Wrong in Gurugram, SUV Hits People Leaving One Dead: Chilling CCTV Footage

