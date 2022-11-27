In a shocking incident, a fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore-Howrah express train in Chittoor. Local police rushed to rescue passengers after the fire incident. No casualties have yet been reported and the fire is being doused. Further details are awaited. Odisha: Two Dead After Goods Train Derails at Korai Railway Station, Rescue Operations Underway.

Blaze Erupts at Bogie of Bangalore-Howrah Express:

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh | Local police rushed to rescue passengers after a fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore - Howrah express train. No casualties have yet been reported. Fire is being doused. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/gO4XVFxSod — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

