A casual chowmein outing turned into a public spectacle in Kanpur on Friday evening when a 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were assaulted by the man’s parents for being in a relationship they opposed. The incident occurred at Ramgopal Chauraha under Gujaini police limits. As the couple sat eating chowmein, the man’s parents, Shivkaran and Sushila, appeared and violently attacked them. Sushila was seen pulling the girl’s hair, while the father slapped his son with a slipper. Bystanders filmed the shocking scene, and some even joined the attack. Police intervened and separated the parties. Authorities say both families were counseled, and an investigation is underway. The video has since gone viral on social media. Sambhal Shocker: Couple in Extramarital Affair Tied Up and Beaten After Their Spouses Catch Them Red Handed In UP’s Rajpura, 4 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Chowmein Date Turns Violent in Kanpur

