In a shocking incident from Kesarpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rajpura, a married couple involved in an extramarital affair was brutally beaten after being caught red-handed by their respective spouses. The lover’s wife and the girlfriend’s husband, enraged by the long-running affair, thrashed them in full public view after a panchayat decision while onlookers stood watching. A video of the assault went viral on social media, prompting police action. Reportedly, authorities have registered a case and arrested four individuals, including the woman’s husband and the man's wife. The police are analysing the footage to identify others involved in the attack. Sambhal Violence: Woman ‘Stone-Pelter’ Arrested, Was Seen Hurling Stones at UP Cops From House Rooftop.

Couple in Extramarital Affair Tied Up, Beaten in Sambhal

संभल में प्रेमी–प्रेमिका को हाथ बांधकर पीटा गया, भीड़ तमाशबीन खड़ी देखती रही। Video के आधार पर पीटने वालों को चिह्नित कर रही पुलिस। दोनों में कई साल से प्रेम प्रसंग था। आज फैमिली वालों ने इन्हें कमरे में पकड़ लिया। ⚠️ Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visual⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VVxwy0rAcb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)