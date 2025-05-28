The civil defence mock drill, which was scheduled to be conducted in Punjab on Thursday, May 29, has now been postponed. According to the latest updates, it will now take place at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 3. It must be noted that the security drill was scheduled to be conducted in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab on May 29 as per the Central Government order. With the civil defence mock drill date changed for Punjab, the security drill will only be held in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir on May 29. Civil Defence Mock Drill: Security Drill Will Be Conducted on May 29 in Barmer and Other Rajasthan Districts Bordering Pakistan, Says Collector Tina Dabi.

Mock Drill in Punjab Postponed to June 3

Civil Defence Mock Drill postponed to June 3rd in #Punjab. As the exercise was to take place from tomorrow in the districts bordering Pakistan in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab. Now in Punjab, it will be conducted on June 3rd at 7.30 PM.… — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)