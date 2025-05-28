Tina Dabi, District Collector of Barmer, today, May 28, said that a civil defence mock drill will be conducted in Barmer and other Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan on Thursday, May 29. Notably, the security drill is being conducted in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab as per the Central Government order. The civil defence mock drill in the four states bordering Pakistan comes weeks after India successfully conducted Operation Sindoor. The security drills in Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir are being conducted to enhance the states' emergency preparedness and response capabilities. Mock Drill: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab To Conduct Emergency Exercise on May 29.

Mock Drill in Rajasthan on May 29

Rajasthan | As per Central Government order, mock drill will be conducted in districts bordering Pakistan on Thursday, 29th May: Tina Dabi, District Collector of Barmer — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2025

