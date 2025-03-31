Recently, the Telangana High Court held that cohabitation built on deception without proven customary divorce from first wife amounts to rape. The division bench of Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and BR Madhusudhan Rao further held, "Under section 5(i) read with section 11 of the 1955 Act, if the husband is already a married man, the subsequent marriage is void ab initio and has no sanctity in law. Since the respondent knew at the material point of time that he had a wife living at the time of entering into physical relations with the appellant and the appellant's consent to such physical relations was premised on her believing that the respondent is her lawfully-wedded husband, the respondent is guilty of the offence punishable under sections 375 and 376 of the IPC and alternatively, under sections 63 and 64 of the BNS." Notably, the appeal arose out of an order passed by the Sessions Court in a plea under sections 11, 5 and 25 of The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 read with section 7 of The Family Courts Act, 1984 for a decree of nullity of marriage solemnised between the appellant and the respondent on the ground that the respondent was not divorced from his first wife on the date of his marriage to the appellant. The appellant had sought direction on the respondent to pay INR 1 Crore as alimony under section 25 of the 1955 Act. However, the trial court dismissed the appellant's petition on the ground that the appellant was aware of the respondent's first marriage. Sudden Death in Hyderabad: Senior Lawyer Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Arguing Case in Telangana High Court.

HC Allows Woman's Plea To Nullify Marriage

