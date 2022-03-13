The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss poll debacles in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab has started at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. The meeting is being chaired by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Check Tweet:

Congress Working Committee meeting begins. The meeting is being chaired by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/czj37hmjKX — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

