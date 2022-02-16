Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a control room and also established a 24-hour helpline also established at the Embassy of India in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Recently, the Indian embassy in Ukraine advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country and also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

Check Tweet by ANI:

Control Room established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine; 24-hour helpline also established at Embassy of India in Ukraine, says the Ministry. pic.twitter.com/9k1JOA9nT5 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

