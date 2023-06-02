Odisha Chief Secretary on Friday said 132 people injured in the Coromandel Express train accident were shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC. Apart from this, 47 injured persons brought to Balasore Medical College, informed the Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority. Southern Railway has issued a RailMadad temporary helpline for queries regarding the derailment of Coromandel Express is 044- 2535 4771. Coromandel Express Derailment Video: Chennai-Howrah Express Derails in Odisha's Balasore After Head-on Collision with Goods Train.

Coromandel Express Accident:

