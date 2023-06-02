Balasore/Howrah, June 2: Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said. The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said. Odisha-Bahanaga Train Accident: Coromondel Express Meets With Mishap in Balasore, Several Bogies Derailed (Watch Video).

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said. It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the accident. Bihar Train Derailment: Two Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Karamnasa Railway Station, Trains' Movement Disrupted.

Coromandel Express Derailment Video:

Breaking : Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derails in #Odisha's Balasore after collision with a goods train. Several bogies reported to have been derailed. #CoromandelExpress pic.twitter.com/x2jtcGAfrV — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) June 2, 2023

The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

