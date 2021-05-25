The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Tuesday that 513 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection during the second wave of the pandemic.

As per the latest data, a total of 513 doctors have died across the country in second wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Indian Medical Association pic.twitter.com/EzT699vs0o— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

