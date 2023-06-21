A video of a couple performing risky stunt on a moving bike is currently doing rounds on social media. In the video, the boy is seen riding a two-wheeler while the girl is seen sitting in front of him in a reverse position. They are seen facing each other as the girl hugs him tightly. The incident took place on National Highway near Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area. Meanwhile, the local police has now initiated action against them and have issued a challan. Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Couple's Indecent Stunts On Moving Two-Wheeler on Busy Road Goes Viral, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Couple Romance on Bike in Ghaziabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)