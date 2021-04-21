COVID-19 in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal To Hold Meeting Today, Issue of Oxygen Supply and Coronavirus Deaths Likely To Be Discussed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal to hold a meeting at 11 am today. Issue of Oxygen supply, COVID cases and deaths to be taken up in the meet. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/hGWu3M8seI — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)