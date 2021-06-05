COVID-19 Lockdown Extended in Tamil Nadu Till June 14 to Curb Coronavirus Spread in The State:

Lockdown extended in Tami Nadu till June 14 with some relaxations: Chief Minister's Office#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ExSrrM30Ic — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)