Wholesale & Retail Grocery Stores of Indore District to Remain Closed Till May 28 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases:

Wholesale & retail grocery stores of Indore district to remain closed till 28th May. Sale of fruits & vegetables to remain closed. Home delivery agencies like Big Bazaar, BigBasket etc permitted. Door to door delivery of milk/distribution from dairies permitted till 9am & 5pm-7pm pic.twitter.com/CEPtwFzPKq — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)